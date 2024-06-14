Dickerscheid, Dwight



Dwight Dickerscheid, age 65 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Bethesda North Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1959 in Hamilton, the son of the late Ralph and Mary Louise (Hoener) Dickerscheid. Dwight graduated from Hamilton High Class of 1977 and was a heavy equipment operator for 24 years. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lynn (Stewart) Dickerscheid; two children, Amanda (Rodney) Wise and Dustin Dickerscheid; grandchildren, Alexis Taylor and Elijah Dickerscheid; stepdaughter, Kristi Murphy; step-grandchildren, Hayley and Kalob Roach; cousins and many friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 10:30am until 1:00pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Andrew Conn officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dwight's memory may be made to Good Samaritan Foundation - Trihealth Cancer and Blood Institute, https://9116.thankyou4caring.org/donate. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



