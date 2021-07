DICKENSHEETS, JoRita



58, Germantown, passed Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Among survivors are husband Byron, sons, Jason and Brandon. Visitation Friday, July 30, 2021, 10 am to 11 am at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by service at



11 am. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family and her complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.