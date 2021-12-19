DICKENS, David B.



"Curly" or "Bear"



Age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. David survived many accidents and health complications during his life, but COVID-19 was an undefeated adversary.



David was a 1980 Graduate of Carroll High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating and rappelling. David also had an interest in photography, but his real passion was always cars. He worked many years as an auto mechanic and enjoyed watching drag racing, motorcycle racing, attending car shows and restoring old Camaros.



He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Dickens; and his two Rottweilers, Bear and Cassie. David is survived by his daughters, Kelli Smith and Aleisha Dickens; mother, Jean



Dickens; sister, Janet Dickens (Valerie); friend and mother of his daughters, Tracey Lynn; grandchildren, Sebastian, Serenity and Jesselle; and many other relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

