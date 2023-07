DiChito (Sano), Lucia Mary



Age 101, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on July 8, 2023 in Charlotte, NC. Services Friday, August 18, in Dayton, OH, beginning with Mass at 10:00 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Internment at Dayton National Cemetery at 1pm. For details please go to: www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com