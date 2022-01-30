Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

DIAL, MILLER

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DIAL, Jr., Miller David

Age 77, of Dayton, previously of Lufkin and Dallas, TX, and Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. David retired after a successful career within the career placement and counseling industry and provided marketing services to emerging businesses within the retail and service segments. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the 27th Infantry Regiment - Wolfhounds. David is survived by his wife, Linda M. Brotkin; brother, Dr. Jack Grady Dial (Catherine L.) of Dallas, TX; sisters-in-law, Rona B. Goodman (Edward L.) and Reesa B. Schachter; and other relatives and many friends. Graveside services were held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Beth

Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Melissa Crespy and Cantor

Andrea Raizen officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main Street Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
LEMEN, George
3
CLARK, Rebecca
4
DEAL, BARBARA
5
CAPPEL, Constance
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top