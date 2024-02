DeWinter, Mary Jane



DeWinter, Mary Jane, age 63, passed away on Monday January 29, 2024. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Rosemary DeWinter. She is survived by many cousins and friends. Visitation will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Saturday at 9 am, then Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Westbrock Funeral Home.



