DEWEY, Chad J.



Chad J. Dewey, 47, of South Vienna, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born on July 5, 1975, in Toledo, Ohio. He was a talented carpenter that provided for his family by working with his hands. With the help of his longtime friend Dallas, he founded Diverse Construction, that Chad owned and operated. Chad was a true woodsmen and avid hunter. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. Sometimes, they would simply pick a direction and see what they found over the horizon. At the forefront of Chad's life was his family. The times with his family during holidays and many other events meant the most to him. Chad never met a stranger and often made friends anywhere and everywhere he went. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Carla Dewey, his children: Taalor Dewey, Samantha (Joseph) Danley, Chad Dewey II, Dakota Dewey, Mack Dewey, and Hunter Dewey; his bothers: John (Savannah) Dewey, Joshua (Marissa) Dewey, and Anthony Dewey; six grandchildren: Emmett, Gabriel, Samuel, Alexander, Ari, and Alister; several nieces and nephews, and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Susan Dewey, and grandparents, Vivian, and Paul Becker. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Chad's name to the Boone and Crockett Club. To view his memorial video and leave online condolences, please visit



