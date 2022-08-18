DeWeese, Lynn

DeWEESE, Jr., Lynn H.



Age 91 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was in construction for most of his life and retired from Oberer Development. Lynn was a longtime member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynn also enjoyed woodworking and loved to give. He is survived by his wife of 72 years: Beverly (Shields) DeWeese, daughters: Kaye Blome, Karen (Bill) Vicroy, Kitty (Mark) Kincaid, Kelly (Greg) Haws, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lynn and Mary (King) DeWeese Sr., brother: Lloyd DeWeese and sisters: Marilyn McNulty, Dorothy Knarr and Lois Payne. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor David Hackney officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Polk Grove U.C.C. To view the service for Lynn and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

