DEWAN, Gopi Amrit

Age 93, of Vandalia, OH, a prominent female physician in Mumbai, India, prior to practicing medicine in Dayton, Ohio, and one of the original founders of the Hindu Temple of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021. Dr. Gopi

Dewan was born August 21,1928, in Shikarpur, India, daughter of the late Hrinand and Dayawanti Idnani. Dr. Dewan is survived by her 3 children, Madhusudan (Rachna) Dewan, Naakesh (Devaki) Dewan and Renuka Dewan; 6 grandchildren, Anita, Anil, Ashwin, Nicola, Shyam and Kristof; many other loving family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, November 8, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St., Dayton, OH

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

