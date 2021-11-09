DeVILBISS, Rebekah Ann



Age 53, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 6. 2021, at Reid Health in



Richmond, IN. She was born



August 24, 1968, in Dayton, OH, to the late Harold and Jean Long. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother,



sister and aunt. She was a



Registered Nurse at both



Kettering Health Network and Reid Health. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jeff DeVilbiss of Eaton; daughter Hannah (Nate) Gevedon of



Eaton; son Wyatt DeVilbiss of Eaton; granddaughter Addeline Gevedon of Eaton; sister Elissa (Darren) McBee of Sedro Woolley, WA; brother Rev. Brice Thomas of Nashville, TN; brother Rev. Matthew (Bev) Thomas of Huber Heights; sister Tammy Ware; brother Harold (Tracy) Long, III; sister Penny West-Hagen; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.



