DEVANNEY, Vincent



of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on October 22, 2021, at the age of 86. The strong patriarch of his family, Vincent was an adoring husband, father and pappaw. He was survived by his wife, Marian DeVanney; children, Beverly DeVanney of Vandalia, Ohio, Vicky Gillenwater of Centerville, Ohio, and Vincent DeVanney (Lisa) of Union CIty, Ohio; six grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, with the newest, Raelyn Walters, born on the



morning of his passing. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Jeannette DeVanney and siblings, Jerry DeVanney and Patricia Earles. Visitation will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia, Ohio, on Thursday, October 28 from 10 am-12 pm with the service to immediately follow. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Christopher Church, St. Jude or Tunnels to Towers. (www.t2T.org). Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



