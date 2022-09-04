DEUTSCHER, Ilse



98, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on August 17, 2022. Ilse was born in Germany on April 4, 1924. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Fritz Deutscher, daughter Renate Ecker and daughter Birgit Deaton. Ilse was retired from Grandview Hospital after 25 years of service. Ilse loved family gatherings, traveling, painting and was an avid gardener. She was a member and former president of the German Club Edelweiss, was involed with Englewood's Sister City Club and was a former member of the TriArt Club. Ilse loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her loving heart, positive outlook, delightful sense of humor and the ability to see the best in everyone is an inspiration that lives in all of us. Survived by her daughter Karen Romanak and son Peter Deutscher; grandchildren Kristen Francis, Jessica Landis, Nicholas Romanak, Kelly Braun and Joel Deutscher; and great-grandchildren Logan Francis, Neil Francis, Natalie Landis, Noah Braun and William Braun. A celebration of Ilse's life will be held on September 11, 2022, from 1:00pm - 4:00pm so that we can all share our memories. Celebration at the German Club Edelweiss, 531 E. Wenger Rd., Englewood, Ohio.

