Detamore, Dennis L "Denny"



Dennis Lee Detamore, age 73, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2024, at River Oaks Memory Care in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 27, 1951, to Lloyd and Ruth (Herzog) Detamore, who preceded him in death, along with his brothers Richard and Lawrence, brother-in-law, Mark Stacy, sister-in-law, Joann Detamore and nephew, Thomas Detamore. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Nancy; his son Michael and his wife, Shelly; and his cherished grandchildren, Sadie and Kyran. He was a loving step-father and grandfather to Morgan DeBard, Keith DeBard, Lauren (Jeff) Kaprelian and grandchildren, Myles DeBard, Sophie and Ellie Kaprelian. He is also survived by his sister, Christine Stacy, brother, James (Irene) Detamore, sister-in-law, Pamela Detamore and many nieces and nephews. Denny graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and was a passionate fan of OSU sports, sharing his enthusiasm with family and friends. He also received a master's degree from Wright State University. He was an avid fan of the UD Dayton Flyers basketball team. A dedicated systems engineer in the defense industry, he worked most notably at Wright Patterson AFB, Booz Allen, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. Dennis was also a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Springboro, Ohio. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 11:00 am. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066. The family will receive friends and loved ones one hour prior to Mass. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Dennis will be remembered for his kindness, dedication to his family, and his contributions to his community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to the compassionate care shown to him by the staff at River Oaks and Ohio's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Ohio's Hospice or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com