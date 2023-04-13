DESSINGER, John R.



JOHN R. DESSINGER, age 95, of Springfield, passed away on April 9, 2023. He was born in Springfield on June 13, 1927, the son of Raymond and Glenna (Nicklas) Dessinger. John retired from Wright-Patterson AFB in 1982 following 33 years of civilian service. He enjoyed jazz music and attending the Columbus Jazz Arts concerts with his late wife, Betty. He played drums for over 90 years in several different bands, including the Kiwanis Band, The Buddy Young Orchestra, Good Vibes and The Bob Circle Trio. John also performed with Johnny Lytle and was back-up for The Platters at the Summer Arts Festival. He served as a volunteer for 10 years alongside his wife at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. John was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and loved watching games with his granddaughter, who was the light of his life. He was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church for the last 20 years and was also a member of the Springfield Local #160 Musician's Union where he served as Secretary / Treasurer and most recently Vice President. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Robert Falkner; a granddaughter, Stephanie Dessinger-Falkner; sister-in-law, Eva Proctor, many special friends, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2021 and son, Steven Dessinger in 2015. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 3-5pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of John's life will be held on Monday, April 17 at 1:00pm in the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 712 North Fountain Blvd., Springfield, Pastors Larry Grunden Jr. and Leslie Fox, officiating. John will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in John's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



