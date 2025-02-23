DeSando, Ruth

DeSando (Gullett), Ruth Ann



Ruth Ann (Gullett) DeSando age 87, passed away on February 17, 2025 at Kettering Hospital Dayton, OH. She was born October 23, 1937, in Hemp Hill, West Virginia to parents John H. and Elizabeth Gullett. She leaves her husband Richard of 60 years, son Richard N., granddaughter Rachel and nieces and nephews; in-laws John of Sarasota, FL and Grace of Haverhill, MA. Ruth Ann received her education in Vinton and Gallipolis, Ohio and the Univ. of Cincinnati and in addition took medical courses at Sinclair CC. Ruth Ann was a very devoted, Christian and lived and faithfully practiced her religion. She was a Kettering Hospital volunteer for more than 30 years in the flower gift shop where she designed and arranged flower/floral arrangements which were sold in Kettering's gift shop. She had a very special talent which was shown in her many arrangements. She enjoyed travelling, cooking, and most of all playing cards. The annual summer trips to visit family in Haverhill, MA were very enjoyable and left longing memories, especially the many trips to antique shops in New England. Private funeral services will be held by Newcomer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



