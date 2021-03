DERR, Thomas C.



Age 68, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Memorial Service at 11:30 AM, Friday, April 2, 2021, at Way of the Cross Church, 612 Beatrice Dr. Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, April 1 from 4-7 PM. Arrangements by Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights.