Dern, Jean W.



Jean W. Dern, 93, formerly of Springfield passed away on Friday, January 31st, 2025. She was born May 29th, 1931 in Girardville, Pennsylvania the daughter of John and Blanche (Dyer) Wayne. Jean loved her community and gave freely of her time to several clubs and charities. She was a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. She was also deeply engaged with the Springfield Art Council, where she contributed her time in a variety of roles to help foster the arts in her community. Jean was an active volunteer with the Nearly New Shop, and a member of the Polo Club and Northwood Hills Country Club. Jean's devotion to her children was evident in her constant involvement with their activities. As a proud band parent at Springfield North High School, she was a supporter of the school's music programs and a familiar face at every event. Jean enjoyed many years of playing bridge with her close-knit group of friends. Jean was also an avid fan of Ohio State University especially the marching band. Jean is survived by her three sons: David W. Dern (Jacqueline Dragoni), Dennis W. Dern (Cathy) and Steve D. Dern (Melissa); grandchildren: Kevin Dern (Leslie), Eric Dern (Bethany), Brian Dern (Mariah), Haley Dern, Harper Dern and Sydney Dern; great-grandchildren: Emersyn, Finley, Olivia, Addison, Annabeth, Tucker and Magnolia and many nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Dern who passed in February 2014; a daughter-in-law, Holly Dern; and two sisters: Claire Dewey and Betty Dougherty. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Arts Council at www.springfieldartscouncil.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.





