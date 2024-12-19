DEPP, David Paul



DAVID PAUL DEPP, age 81, of Centerville, passed away on December 15, 2024. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 10-11 a.m. in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon in the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane. Burial will be in the Kerr Cemetery, Loveland. David's complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



