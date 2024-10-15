DEPEW, Robert "Bob"



Robert (Bob) DePew, age 86 of Connersville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, October 11, 2024. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 5, 1938, son of the late Shirley Hendericks and Robert DePew. He was in the 1956 class of Hamilton High School. Bob joined the Navy January of 1956 and served through January of 1962. Bob then pursued a career as a railroad road engineer with B&O railroad and retired after 30 years from CSX Railroad. In his retirement, Bob enjoyed making hats, woodworking, working on projects at home and spending time with family and friends, 2 hours at a time. Bob was proceeded in death by his mother Shirley (Hendericks) DePew, father Robert DePew, Son Robert "Mike" DePew, and uncle Raymond "Sonny" Hendericks. Bob is survived by his only sibling, Timothy DePew and sister-in-law Brenda and family of Germantown, Ohio. His daughter Terri (Joe) Schomaker of Connersville, Indiana, grandchildren Tara (Heather) May of Hamilton, Ohio, Michael Tom of Connersville, Indiana and many more family and friends. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton Ohio 45013. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Private burial with family only will be held immediately after at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Robert DePew to St. Jude Children's Research hospital at www.stjude.org or Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org. The family would like to give a special thank you to VA Medical Center and AseraCare Hospice Center for their excellent care. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



