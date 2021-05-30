DEPEW, Carolyn

DEPEW (Stoppiello), Carolyn Lee



Aged 79, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Hamilton, class of 1960. Her most important job, and her favorite was being a full time Mom during most of the years her daughters were home. During the girls' high school years, she was employed by Miamisburg City Schools Food Service Department. She enjoyed traveling, especially in the RV she shared with her loving husband. She was an active member in many RV clubs, looking forward to annual rallies and activities including Newmar Buckeye Club, Cypress Woods Jugs Dance Group, and Bay Harbor Women's Book Club. She will be



remembered for her cheerfulness and positive attitude. She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Mary Ellen Stoppiello, and sister Debbie Vitatoe. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Eddie; daughter Dawn Kidd and her husband Mike of Bellbrook, daughter Deena Werbrich and her husband Joe of Camp Dennison, as well as devoted grandchildren Quentin Wood, Maria Wood, Cole Werbrich and Kayla Werbrich. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral service will Wednesday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in David's Cemetery Mausoleum. The family thanks House Hospice of Cape Coral Florida who cared for Carolyn so graciously for the last few days of her life in this world. If



desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hope Hospice House of Cape Coral Florida, 2430 Diplomat Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Online condolences may be sent to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com