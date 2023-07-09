Denzer, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Denzer, age 72 of Germantown, formerly of Middletown passed away at home on July 2, 2023. He was born in Newark, OH to the late William and Marilyn Denzer, graduated from Middletown High School, and was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, and the US Air Force Reserves. He retired from AK Steel, enjoyed working around the house and on his 1960 Thunderbird. Bill attended the Germantown First Church of God, was passionate about old cars and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John Haug. He is survived by his daughter Nickol (Gary) Hembree of Germantown, his son Billy Denzer of Ft. Meyers, FL, his brother Doug (Joyce) Denzer, sister Lynette (Mike) Lamphier, grandchildren Austin Barnett, Dalton (Cody), Wyatt, and Morgan Hembree, great grandson Christian Barnett, as well as numerous extended family members and friend. Services will be private, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown OH serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.



