DENNY, Charles A.



Age 80, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022.



Charles was a 1960 graduate of Kingman High School and



attended Wilmington College. He retired as a skilled tradesman from General Motors in 2004 after 41 years of dedicated service to the company. He was a past master and member of the Harveysburg Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite.



Easy going, honest, and somewhat reserved, Charles lived his teenage years with his family on a farm, which he was privileged to own and continue to reside throughout his lifetime. He was a private pilot and greatly enjoyed the thrill and freedom of personal aviation. Charles owned a 1960 Cessna 210, which he flew all over the midwest. His favorite flying destinations included Parkersburg, West Virginia, Michigan, Lake Erie, St. Louis, Urbana, and the annual fly-in at Oshkosh in Wisconsin. One memorable trip via private plane took Charles and his wife to New Orleans. His other hobbies included rabbit and squirrel hunting and trail riding with his daughter and her horses. As far as traditions, he always looked forward to the annual Collett-McKay family picnics, which started to



determine survivors who fought during the Civil War but continued to the present time with those including Charles, who insisted that it continue for future generations.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Frances D. Denny, a grandson, Daniel, and special friend, Merica Hughes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; three



children, Martha (Anthony) Shambrock, David (Martha)



Denny, and John Denny; six grandchildren, Joey, Nathan, Will, and Rachel Denny, and Sarah and Jacob Shambrock; and



special friends, Dave and Kristine Hughes.



The family will receive friends 12 - 2 PM Friday at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A celebration of life service will immediately follow the visitation at 2 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery,



Corwin. If desired, contributions may be made to Compassus Care Hospice in Cincinnati. Condolences at



