DENNISON, Crystal D.



Crystal D. Dennison, age 48, of Fairfield, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1974, in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Barbara McMillin and the late Steven Koenig. She graduated from Fairfield High School then went on obtained her master's degree in counseling. She worked as a counselor for Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. She is survived by her mother Barbara McMillin; five siblings Melissa Miranda, Steve Koenig, Max Koenig, Amber (Jason) Roark, and Jason Koenig; three step siblings Josh Dennison, Jacob Dennison, and Angela Gleason; her adoptive father Darryl Dennison; one niece Toni Gardner; and one nephew Brandon (Kelsey McBride) Reed. She also leaves behind many great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, other family and close friends.


