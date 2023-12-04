Dennison, Carol Ann



Carol Ann Dennison, 75 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Woodland Country Manor. Carol, the eldest of five children was born to the late Robert Feid and Margaret (Payne) Hughes, December 8, 1947 in Hamilton, Ohio. Carol graduated from Lakota High School in 1965, received a BA in Education from Chadron State College of Nebraska in 1972 and her M.Ed. from Miami University of Oxford in 1977. Carol was a retired Home Economics educator having worked in the Middletown School District for 30 years. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, David S. Dennison; two children, Christopher Hughes Dennison (Jennifer) and Marie Catherine (Chris) Fiega; two grandchildren: Channing Dennison and Isabell Fiega; sister, Barbara (Edmond) Polus; sisters-in-law, Deborah Hughes and Carolyn Hughes and many nieces and nephews. Her siblings Daniel Payne Hughes, Nancy Hughes, and Richard Hughes precede her in death. Visitation will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave. Hamilton, Ohio on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.



