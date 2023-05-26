X

Dennis, Sandra

1 hour ago

Dennis (Zeigler), Sandra Lynn "Sandy"

Sandra Lynn Dennis, 76, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Services will be held on Sunday, May 28th at 4:00 p.m. in Possum Rd. Church of God, 1601 W. Possum Rd., Springfield. Visitation will be held from 3-4:00 p.m. prior to the service. Private graveside services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

