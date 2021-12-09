DENNIS, Jeffery Allan



Age 61 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 12, 1959, to Gene Dennis and



Barbara Ann (Shatto) Draut in Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from Miami University then University of Dayton, with a Master's Degree. He taught at Vail Middle School in Middletown, Ohio, before moving on to teach at Edgewood Schools. He then became an Assistant Principal in Edgewood Schools. After retiring from Edgewood Schools he worked for Ace Hardware for three years before he retired again. Jeff loved to play golf and vacation in St. Augustine, Florida. He was an avid OSU fan! He belonged to Towne Blvd First Church of God. He ran the sound board for 20+ years. He was an AVID Kroger's shopper. He would never leave the store without meeting 2 or 3 people to chat with. Jeff is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Marda Mapel Dennis; parents, Gene



(Connie) Dennis, Barbara (Dale) Draut; son, Andrew Dennis; step-son, Jamie Rogers; granddaughters, Ava Mals and Haylie



Rogers; grandsons, Ryder Dennis and Blake Rogers; brother, Greg (Melinda) Dennis; sister, Cyndi (Don) Fannin; half-brother, Brett Dennis; and half-sister, Jill Dennis. Visitation will take place at Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH 45005 on Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held immediately after at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Mark Jackson officiating.



Interment at Butler County Memorial Park will take place on Monday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to PAWS, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050.



