DENLINGER,



Peggy Juanita



Age 78 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in her residence. She was born in Crossville, Tennessee, on February 9, 1943, the daughter of Coleman and Alberta (Henry) Oakes. She retired from CVS in 1997 after 20 years of service.



She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Denlinger; sons Jason Denlinger and Richard Denlinger; daughter Tracy Moringstar; grandchildren Katie, Cole and David Denlinger; great-grandchildren Sammy and Noah Denlinger; brother Joe Oakes; sister Linda Hawkins and numerous nieces and



nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ray Oakes.



Peggy's wishes were to be cremated, and her family will hold a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City.


