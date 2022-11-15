DENLINGER, Barbara Ann



Age 82 of Dayton passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Preserve of Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Jean Zimmerman, and brother Tad Zimmerman. She is survived by her husband, David Lee Denlinger, daughter Vicki Denlinger, Sons and Daughters–in–law ; Bart (Tina) Denlinger, Brett Denlinger, Todd (Lisa) Denlinger. Grandchildren: Brien, David (Ashley), Kent (Paige), Kyle (Cera), Kris (Mandi), Christopher, Matthew (Emily), Andrew and Hannah. Great-Grandchildren: Brayden, Emma, Kamden and Harper. One brother and sister-in-law Jack (Sharon) Zimmerman. Barbara was the co-owner of the Cherry Hill Garden Center for 15 years. She was an ice skater with the Kettering Morning Glories, She worked for Mrs. Ervin Nutter, She was a recreational line dancer for senior citizens. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. on Friday, November 18, 2022. With a funeral service to start at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Combs officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Condolences at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

