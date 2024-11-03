DENISON, Robert Lee "Bob"



ROBERT LEE "BOB" DENISON, 90, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2024. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, OH 45429 on Monday November 11, 2024. Visitation will begin at 10 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM, and then lunch and reminiscing to follow. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING is serving the family. Bob's complete obituary tribute may be viewed and shared at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



