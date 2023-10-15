Demus, Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Demus, age 99, passed away on October 1, 2023 in Henderson, NV where she lived with her daughter, Susan.She was born on May 20, 1924 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Barney Palkovacs and Mary (Kender) Palkovacs, the youngest of 5 children.



In 1946, Mary became the beloved wife of the late Frank Demus Jr. They had one daughter, Susan Elizabeth.



Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio at a later date. If desired, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, a cause that was close to Mary's heart. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Frank and all 4 siblings.



Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Susan; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicole, Jeff and Tiffany and 5 great grandchildren.



She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.



