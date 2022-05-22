DEMPSTER, Reva Jean



Age 78 of Middletown, went home to be with the lord on May 14, 2022, at Arlington Pointe Nursing and rehab



center. Born in Wolfe County Kentucky on May 11, 1944, to Elmer and Bonnie Brooks. Reva received her B.S. in education in 1969 from the University of Miami (Oxford). She taught elementary grades 1-6 throughout her 33 years as an educator in the Franklin school district. She later received her master's in education from Wright State University in 1995. Reva was on many educational boards helping decide curriculum for students all over Ohio. She enjoyed traveling, painting, drawing and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Bonnie and Elmer Brooks. She is survived by her



husband of 46 years Richard, her son Richie (Heather), Grandchildren Russell and Dahlia. sister Geneva Parsons, brothers Charles (Cathi) Brooks and George (Dawn) Brooks, also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home with Reverend Michael Isaacs officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com