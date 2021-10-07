DELPH, Beatrice G.



Who was born in El Paso, TX, to immigrant parents Ernesto G Garcia (Guanajuato, MX) and Belen Delgado (Durango, MX) on September 30, 1931, passed away on September 24, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Walter Givens Delph (July 2018), son William Arthur (May 2014), father Ernesto (January 1990), mother Belen



(October 2015), brother Arthur Garcia (October 2020), sister Sylvia Woodfin (February 2014) and brother Francisco Venegas (November 2020). She is survived by her son Walter David, grandchildren William and Amber Delph and Brooke Phillips, brother Ernie Garcia, sister Grace Embry and brother James Garcia. In spite of being from a Hispanic family, Beatrice was the first family member to graduate from the University of Arizona in 1954 majoring in biology before marrying in a



non-traditional ceremony in May of 1954. She went onto have a successful thirty-year career working in the Dayton, OH, Community Blood Bank. She also volunteered for various churches in the Dayton Catholic Diocese and the Habitat for Humanity. She left a legacy of being an educated Hispanic woman with a well-established career, a loyal wife and



dedicated mother who found time to invest in her



community. This legacy will be celebrated in a Funeral Mass in her honor on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton, OH. Burial in



Calvary Cemetery will follow the Mass.

