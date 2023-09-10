Dellis, Nicholas D. "Nick"



Nick passed away on the morning of September 7, 2023 after battling several illnesses in recent years. Nick was born on April 5, 1969 in Kettering, OH and lived in the area his entire life. Nick is survived by David L. Dellis (father), Judy L. Dellis (mother), Felicia Dellis (sister) and Andi and James Trzeciak (sister and brother-in-law). Nick also has three nephews and a niece, Micah, Logan, Riley, and Beckett.



Nick worked for many years and made many friends at Dorothy Lane Market, The Paragon Restaurant, and Kroger. He also had lifelong friends in the community and from his church. Nick's family is especially grateful to Dan, Bill, Ruby, and Nick's special friend Kwan who were loyal to Nick throughout his life.



At Nick's request, there will not be any services. Please perform an act of service for someone in your life in Nick's honor to recognize his life.



