Dellapina, Ardath Sharp



Ardath Sharp Dellapina, age 85, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 7, 2025. She was born May 18, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio to Ardath Gail Sharp (nee Barnes) and Roger Thomas Sharp. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Richard Dellapina and mother to the late Daniel Dellapina and sister to the late Thomas and Beverly Sharp. A life-long Springfield native, Ardath was a 1957 graduate of Springfield High School and received her BS in Education and Comprehensive Social Studies in 1963 from The Ohio State University in Columbus. Ardath taught in the Springfield City Schools for over 25 years, retiring in 2000 from North High School where she taught World Studies and Advanced Placement American History. Ardath became the Director of Education and Programs at the Heritage Center of Clark County in 2001 where she developed and implemented educational programs for students as well as entertaining adult programs until her retirement in 2020. She took great pride in highlighting and educating the community on the rich cultural history of Clark County and its residents. She was a creative and highly respected life-long educator. She brought her keen wit to the classroom, much to the enjoyment of her students and colleagues. Ardath was an excellent teacher and the recipient of the University of Richmond Distinguished Teaching Award in 1998, the Clark County Excellence in Education Award in 2000 and was honored to be the Co-recipient of the Ohio Local History Alliance History Outreach Award. Additionally, she was recognized as a Springfield City School District "Alumni of Distinction" in 2015. Ardath instilled in her family a strong sense of community activism. She was proud of her Springfield heritage. An active community volunteer, Ardath was a member of the Springfield Artifacts Committee, the Springfield Foundation Women's Partnership Fund Advisory Council, Young Women's Mission, and the Delta Kappa Gamma (International Society for Key Women Educators). She also served on many community planning and steering committees. Ardath was a loyal friend and caring neighbor. She was one of the smartest and funniest ladies you would ever meet. Above all else, she was completely selfless and always put the needs of others above her own, both within her family and the community. She was often described as a "treasure" to those who knew her well.



Nothing made her prouder in life than the family she cherished. She is survived by her children Michael (Ann), Timothy (Casandra), Krista (Robert) and sister, Kathy Whittington. She was the most beloved grandmother to Jacob, John, Richard, Peter, Dominic, Christian, Giuliana, Helen, Henry, Taylor, Madison, and Sydney. She thought each was perfect and they adored her. She also was a much-loved Aunt to Jennifer, Lee, Greg, Carrie, Jenny, and Amy and stepmother to Maria and Terri Dellapina. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at St. Raphael Church at 225 E. High Street. A burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Dellapina Scholarship Fund at the Springfield Foundation, 333 N Limestone St, Suite 201, Springfield, Oh 45503. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





