Delaney, Jr., Harold A.



Harold Allen Delaney, Jr., age 75, of Xenia, passed away Monday, June 17, 2024 at the VA Hospice in Dayton. Harold was born May 11, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Harold A. Sr. and Verna (Poole) Delaney.



Harold was preceded in death by his father: Harold A. Delaney, Sr. and his brother: Michael Delaney.



In addition to his mother, Harold is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. (Cyphers) Delaney, whom he married February 26, 1977; his daughter: Amanda Delaney; siblings: Karen Evans; John Delaney; Patrick (Judy) Delaney; Julie Sanford; Elise (Mike) Starkey; and Kevin (Stephanie) Delaney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Harold proudly served in the US Navy. He worked as a tax preparer with his mother in the family business, Confidential Tax Service in Kettering for many years. Harold enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing pool.



His family requests no flowers and that donations be made, if desired, to the Harveysburg VFW Post 1646.



Graveside service with military honors will take place 2pm Tuesday, June 25th at the National Cemetery, Dayton. Friends and family are welcome to attend and meet the procession to the shelter at the cemetery entrance by using the Liscom Dr. exit off US 35. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10th at Harold's family's residence from 1-6 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com