DELANEY, David A.



Age 76, of Hamilton, died on Monday, November 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati on April 29, 1946, the son of John A. and Rachel (Butler) Delaney. He moved to Fairfield when he was ten. David graduated St. Xavier High School and Miami University. On November 13, 1970, he married Kathleen Turner. He enjoyed blue grass music, singing and playing the banjo. He was noted for his beautiful singing voice, terrible golf game and excellent pancake making skills. He was president of Delaney Paper Company and he helped build the company with his father, Jack. He continued his career in paper sales until his retirement. David said he never worried about the economy because "toilet paper is recession proof!" He was deeply involved in the community. David was president of Junior Achievement, active in Jaycee's, and a longtime member of Rotary serving as President in 1992. A producer and actor with Rotary Revels and with Greater Hamilton Civic Theater. He loved summers at New London Hills Swim Club and family vacations. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two daughters, Sarah (Adam) Diebold, Cincinnati, Bridget Delaney Oyer, Liberty Twp; a sister, Nancy (Frank) Wiley; grandchildren, Lily Diebold and Zoey Oyer. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, with Father Jeff Silver officiant. Interment will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to either, The Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

