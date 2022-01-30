DEIME, Judith

DEIME (Sterling),



Judith L. "Khaki"



Age 87 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a



loving mom, grandma, great- grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Judy retired from Hara Arena where she worked in the front box office for over 38 years. Judy enjoyed gambling at the casino and playing bingo. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter: Jody (Jim Hatcher) Sampson, grandchildren:



Hannah (Josh) Blevins, Hillary (Jerome) McClusky, John



Sampson, great-grandchildren: Payton, Charlie, Elizabeth,



sister: Vicki Gebhart, brother-in-law: Jim (Ann) Deime, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special dog: Adam. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Deime, father:



William Sterling, mother and step-father: Theda (Dickey) and Jerry Weissinger, brother: Timothy Burns and step-brother: Tommy Burns. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Krista, Michelle and Staci with Brookdale Hospice for their excellent care given to Judy. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the



Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with David Leedy officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice. To view the service for Judy and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

