DeHART, Barbara J.



85, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 21, 1937, the daughter of Robert and Pearl (Officer) Rhoades. Barbara



retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where she worked in logistics. She was a member of Bara Court, the New Yorkers, and the Bootkickers Dance Group of the Ladies Oriental Shrine. Special thanks to Barbara's caregivers at The Carlyle House.



Barbara is survived by a host of family and friends.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gene DeHart and her daughter, Connie DeHart.



At her request there will be no memorial service. Barbara will be interred with her husband and daughter at a private inurnment at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.



Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Dayton Foundation for the Connie DeHart Scholarship Fund, 1401 S. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45409 or



www.daytonfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

