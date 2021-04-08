X

DEGER, David Paul

Age 83, of Dayton, OH, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at

Maple Knoll Village Pavilion in Springdale, OH. David was born in Dayton in 1938 to the late Robert A. and Mary Agnes (Wolf) Deger and preceded in death by a brother, Robert J. Deger. A longtime plumber and motorcycle enthusiast,

David spent his retirement as a volunteer for Habitat for

Humanity for Greater Dayton. He is survived by a sister, Sister Dorothy Deger SNDdeN of

Cincinnati; a brother, WTCM Joseph Deger USNR, and his wife, Sandra, of Newport News, VA, and multiple nieces and

nephews and many friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, from 9 to 10 am at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Retirement Fund, 701 E. Columbia Ave.,

Cincinnati, OH 45215. Condolences may be sent to


