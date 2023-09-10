DeFRATES (JACKSON), MARLENE



DeFRATES, Marlene, age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Hillspring Senior Living of Springboro. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Dr. Roger Green officiating. Interment will be on the church campus at Grace Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

