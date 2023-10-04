Deffet, Ryan Emmet



DEFFET, Ryan Emmet, age 30, of Chicago, IL, formerly Oakwood, OH, departed this life on Monday, September 25, 2023 due to an unexpected injury. Ryan was born on December 11, 1992 in Dayton, OH. He is survived by his parents, Tamera Schneider and Michael Deffet; brother, Kenneth Deffet; fiancé, Alyssa Coyle; her parents, Julie and Theodore Coyle and sister, Abigail Coyle. They will cherish memories of smiles, music, humor, and generosity. He leaves many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends in Chicago, Dayton, and beyond to treasure his memory. Family will greet friends 5:00-8:00PM on Friday, October 6 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING, OH. Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, October 7 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at St. Kateri Preserve inside Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please visit Routsong's website for donations to a pending Art Foundation in Ryan's name. For full obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.



