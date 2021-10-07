DECKER-VAUGHN,



Sophia M. Decker-Vaughn, age 91, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Sophia was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 23, 1930, to Michael Lambros and Angelico (Kourlas) Lambros. Sophia owned a men's clothing shop and a tennis shop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for many years. Her hobbies included golf and bridge.



Sophia is survived by two children, Michael (Elisa) Decker and Susan Decker; five grandchildren, Michelle Fitro, William Decker, Megan Decker, Andrew Decker, and Molly Decker; and two great-grandchildren, Allie Hersh and Abigail Decker. Sophia was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse Richard Vaughn; a son Marc Decker; and three brothers, George Lambros, James Lambros, and Andrew Lambros.



Graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. www.browndawsonflick.com.

