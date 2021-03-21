DeBUTY, Richard E.



Richard E. DeButy, 87, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 8, 1933, the son of the late



William D. and Martha S. (Myers) DeButy, of Springfield. Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marie (Ingling) DeButy of 65 years; son, Douglas R. (Jeri) of Albuquerque, NM; and brother-friend, Charles Sr. (Margaret) of Springfield.



All who knew Dick enjoyed his kind, quiet spirit and good sense of humor. His may surviving nieces, nephews and cousins also loved and appreciated him and will cherish their memories of the many celebrations, reunions and holidays with him and his family.



Dick had appreciated and enjoyed since childhood, all of nature: from fishing, archery, trap shooting and hunting to gardening with his wife annually. Bowling in a league for many years added a special dimension to his life following his retirement from International Harvester, where he had been employed for over 30 years. He had worked previously at Quick Manufacturing (later becoming Toro).



In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother Billy and sister Jessie who died in their childhood and by his older, very special sister, Donna Mae (Ronald) Lee of Hamilton who passed away in 2004.



His family would like to give acknowledgement and sincere appreciation to Marie's niece, Lori (Greg) Noll; all of Marie's cousins, extended family and friends who provided support in many special ways during Dick's illness and hospitalization.



Graveside service will be held at a later date at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



