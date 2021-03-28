DEBO, Lawrence F.



Age 74 of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born January 17, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Vivian Armstrong Debo. He was married to Billie Sue Brown Debo and she preceded him in death on March 21, 2018. Mr. Debo was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for General Motors and also was employed as



warehouse manager at Chemicals Incorporated. He is survived by three children, Frank (fiance Tina) Debo, Steve (Joy) Debo,



Tina (fiance Brad) Carpender; six grandchildren; three



great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Edward (Bonni) Debo, Mary Ellen Gentry, Michael F. Debo, and Roger Steven



(Glenna) Debo. Visitation 5-7 PM Tuesday atTHE WEBSTER



FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 2:30 PM in the Jellico Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with full military honors. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

