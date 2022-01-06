DEATON, Virginia



"Ginger"



Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Franklin Ridge



Skilled Nursing Center where she had been a patient for two weeks. She was born June 2, 1936, in Middletown and lived here all her life. She married the love of her life JC Deaton September 1952, whom she



remained devoted to until his death in 2018. Ginger left working at K-Mart to help with



taking care of her three grandsons. Later she worked at Meijer as a door greeter for many years until retiring. She was a life-long member of the First Church of God. Her passion was singing and helping those in need. She sang in Church and loved going to visit the shut-ins and nursing homes. She enjoyed being a member of the Republican Party and



especially liked helping people. Preceding her in death were her parents, Reese and Carmon (Fletcher) Morrison; her



husband JC Deaton in 2018; one sister, Nancy Weber; and four brothers, Kenny, Lawrence, Benny and Shannon. She is



survived by her only child, daughter Jill (Steve) Jankovich; three grandchildren, Wayne (Laura) Jankovich, Brian (Jeanie) Jankovich and Andrew Jankovich with whom she had a special bond; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Patrick; and many dear nieces and nephews; special friend, Pam Booth, and many extended family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St. Middletown, Ohio, 45044, followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating.



Private interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, 11590 Century Boulevard,



Cincinnati, Ohio 45246. Condolences may be sent to the



family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

