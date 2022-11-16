DEAS, Anita

DEAS (Kiracofe),



Anita Trudy



Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 23, 1936, in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, to the late Walter J. and Elise (nee Mueller) Kiracofe. She graduated from an American High School in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the age of 16 she moved to the United States to attend Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, where she met her husband F. Jack Deas, Sr. They were married August 25th, 1956, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford, Ohio. Anita graduated in 1957 with her Bachelor's degree in Business and then obtained her Master's in Education from Xavier University. Anita taught elementary school, beginning her career at Jefferson Elementary and retiring in 2000 from Hayes Elementary, ultimately working for Hamilton City Schools for over 37 years. Anita was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, a beloved mother and grandmother. She was a passionate reader and enthusiastic traveler, which took her to six continents. Her devotion for the church, family, and travel has been passed to her loved ones. Anita's kind heart supported many organizations such as: ALS, American Heart Association, and many others. Anita was also an avid tennis player and a longtime member of Riverside Racquet Club. Annually, she was able to combine travel and tennis with lifelong friends as they visited a tennis resort in Vermont. Anita is survived by her children F. Jack (Mary) Deas, Jr., Michelle E. (Paul) Anderson; grandchildren Katherine (Allen) Pierron, Christopher Anderson, Andrew Anderson, Spencer Anderson; great-grandchildren Hudson and Maya Pierron; siblings Monte (Suzanne) Kiracofe, Ronald (Tina) Kiracofe and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband F. Jack Deas, Sr., and her parents. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N 6th St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011, Saturday December 3, 2022, at 3:00pm with Mother Suzanne LeVesconte officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association (donate.als.org) and/or Bella Hospice (bellahospice.net). Online condolences may be expressed at



