Dearwester, Sylvia Mae



Sylvia Mae Reynolds Dearwester, age 102, was welcomed into her heavenly home on June 17, 2023. Sylvia was born on June 6, 1921, to John Campbell Reynolds and Minnie (Ma) Gertrude (Davenport) Reynolds Syphers in Smyth, Virginia. In recent years, Sylvia was a resident of the Woodlands of Hamilton, a place where she received loving care.



She married Howard Clifford Dearwester, Jr. on August 5, 1939, in Batavia, Ohio. Because of their great love and concern for children, throughout their marriage, they served as foster parents to more than forty children in the Hamilton and Cincinnati areas.



Sylvia was an accomplished musician. During her early years, she played music in many Virginia churches, accompanying her mother, Minnie Ma, and her younger sister, Ena. She was especially gifted, playing the organ, accordion, guitar, and violin. For many years she was an expert seamstress making drapes, slipcovers, and many other items for people locally and across the country. At the age of fifty-two, Sylvia graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1973, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, and took additional courses at the University of Cincinnati. She taught in various Cincinnati schools including Elmwood Place, St. Bernard, and Lockland. She especially enjoyed teaching home economics. At various times, Sylvia also worked for the welfare department of Hamilton County, and for several prominent doctors and dentists in the Cincinnati area.



Sylvia's two main passions were studying the Word of God and spending hours in prayer. She was a founding member of the Wednesday Prayer Group held at the Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, Ohio, and remained an integral member of that Prayer Group for more than 40 years. While she was physically able to attend church, she remained a faithful member of Tri County Assembly of God in Fairfield, Ohio. Over her lifetime Sylvia provided prayer and financial support to countless missionaries.



Sylvia's husband, Howard, preceded her in death in 1982. She is survived by one sister, Ena Slaughter of Escondido, CA. She leaves two nieces, JoAnne (Mark) Feinstein of San Diego, CA, and Teresa (Shell) Barr of Newnan, GA, as well as many beneficiaries of her prayers, and a devoted friend and loyal prayer partner of over 50 years, Edna Mae Rogers of Hamilton, Ohio.



Funeral services for Sylvia will take place Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11:30 A.M., at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Visitation will be at the church, beginning at 10:00 A.M., and ending at 11:30 A.M., with the funeral service immediately following. Rev. Curtus Moak and Dr. John Lewis will officiate the services. Interment will follow at the Vine St. Hill Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.



Sylvia loved to give to missionaries. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missions Department of Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013, or made directly to any missionary, mission organization, or church of one's personal choosing, in honor of Sylvia Dearwester. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com



