DEAN, Terry Lee



Age 65, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 24th, at his home. He was born January 7,1956, in Dayton, to Leonard F. Dean, Sr., and Leanna Dean. He is preceded in death by his mother.



He is survived by his loving father Leonard F. Dean, Sr., his sister Mable D. Seldon (Rev.



Joseph Seldon), three brothers, Rev. Leonard F. Dean, Jr., Gary L. Dean, and Perry S. Dean, 3 aunts, Pauline Dean, Zethalene Samples, and Madelene Dean all of Hamilton. He is also



survived by his devoted niece, Dr. Rashida L. Weaver (Gregory) of Houston, TX, Leonia Glanton (Eric) of Centerville, Shatwanne Dean, and Gary Dean of Florida. As well as several grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.



Terry proudly served in the US Navy, worked at Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) and VA Center. He relocated to Columbus to work at Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC).



Memorial Service was held Tuesday, June 15th, at Dayton National Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Dayton, VA, (especially at the medical center and housing facility.



Please make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in Terry's memory.

