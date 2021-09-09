springfield-news-sun logo
DEAN, Jerry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DEAN, Jerry William

Age 79, of Centerville, OH, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12 from 3:00-6:00 pm and funeral services on Monday, September 13 at 10:00 am at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST., CENTERVILLE. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Jerry's name to Dayton Children's Hospital Foundation to benefit the TOT Fund or to a charity of your choice. For a full obituary and to express fond memories and expressions of sympathy, visit www.routsong.com.

