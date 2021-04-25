DEAN, David Alan



"Big Al"



DAVID ALAN "BIG AL" DEAN, 47, of South Vienna, passed away unexpectedly while turkey hunting in Leitchfield, Kentucky, with his son on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021. He was born in Springfield on June 9, 1973, the son of Charles David and Nettie (Fugate) Dean. For the past 11 years, Al worked as the general manager of Ohio for Site-Safe and was well-known in the highway construction industry. He loved hunting, fishing was a "gear head", enjoying truck pulling, mudding and racing, and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Al is survived by his children, Chase (Sophia) Dean, Cadence Doughman and Matthew Chapman; siblings, Jennifer Dean, Beth (Brian) McClellan and Greg Dean (Lori Owens); several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his many friends who were like family to him. He was preceded in death by his father in 2009 and his mother in 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Al's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Al's memory be sent to Thunder in the Hills (a Wounded Warrior hunt), 7563 Hockman Rd., Russellville, OH 45168. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



